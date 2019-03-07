Home

Winchester CORBITT Obituary
CORBITT, Winchester Winchester Corbitt, 87, of Riviera Beach, FL, passed away on February 25, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday March 8, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Gray's Temple CME Church, 523 18th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday March 9, 2019 at 1:30PM at Gray's Temple CME Church, 523 18th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 7, 2019
