Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Brant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred H. Brant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winifred H. Brant Obituary
Brant, Winifred H.
Winnie, age 95, was born on February 24, 1924 and passed to join her loving husband "Toppu" Karl Brant on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Winnie and Karl had a loving marriage of 66 years. Her joy of travel and devotion to family were unparalleled. Mom was a stay at home wife and mother. She will be greatly missed by her children, Bonnie Fuchs, Danny Brant and his wife, Gail, Judy Fletcher and her husband, Brad, Jody Brant and his wife, Susan; nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren still adding up. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Larry Brant.
The Graveside Service will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Boynton Beach Memorial Park, 1611 S. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -