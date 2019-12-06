|
Brant, Winifred H.
Winnie, age 95, was born on February 24, 1924 and passed to join her loving husband "Toppu" Karl Brant on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Winnie and Karl had a loving marriage of 66 years. Her joy of travel and devotion to family were unparalleled. Mom was a stay at home wife and mother. She will be greatly missed by her children, Bonnie Fuchs, Danny Brant and his wife, Gail, Judy Fletcher and her husband, Brad, Jody Brant and his wife, Susan; nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren still adding up. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son, Larry Brant.
The Graveside Service will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Boynton Beach Memorial Park, 1611 S. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33435.
