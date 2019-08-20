|
Suss, Winifred
1921 - 2019
A remarkable woman has gone to her reward. Winifred (Wini) Feinberg Suss born September 29, 1921 left this earth on Aug. 11, 2019. She was 97 years old and still enjoyed a Grey Goose martini [two olives, please]. She had wit, style and did not gladly suffer fools.
She was a feminist before it was fashionable attending Hunter College in Manhattan and working as an auditor for AS Beck, a major retailer. By the end of WWII Beck operated more than 130 stores, 18 in Manhattan alone.
Shortly after the war she married Lester Suss, who had emigrated from what was Poland. They had three sons, Drew, Charles and David all of whom survive her as does her brother Marty and her granddaughter Jessica.
She created a home, raised her sons, baked bread, and went back to work in the business run by her husband. At the same time, she was a strong supporter of Israel, going on several missions, supporting Jewish Federation and a host of charities. Her work was recognized with a Lion of Judah which she wore proudly.
Wini, to her friends, was a woman of parts: daughter, sister, wife, and mother. She was an iconoclast, an illuminator and a rapier wit who spoke her mind. Woe betide the fool who annoyed her.
She was a life-long learner who enjoyed Torah study and attended lectures on notable Supreme Court rulings. She volunteered to help people prepare their income tax returns and generally set an example of doing the next right thing for those who had the sense to pay attention. She will be missed.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019