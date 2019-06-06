|
|
COLEMAN, Wintali L. Wintali L. Coleman, 68, of Boynton Beach, passed away on May 31, 2019 with his family by his side. He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories a wife of 42 years Mrs. Terry Coleman of Boynton Beach. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at Boynton Hill Church of God In Christ, 722 N.W. 2nd St, Boynton Beach, FL 33435, Superintendent Wright, Pastor. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the above listed church. Professional services entrusted to Johnson's Memorial Chapel, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 6, 2019