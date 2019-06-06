Home

Johnson's Memorial Chapel, Inc.
2015 S. Federal Highway
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
(561) 509-8136
More Obituaries for Wintali COLEMAN
Wintali L. COLEMAN

Wintali L. COLEMAN Obituary
COLEMAN, Wintali L. Wintali L. Coleman, 68, of Boynton Beach, passed away on May 31, 2019 with his family by his side. He leaves to cherish his wonderful memories a wife of 42 years Mrs. Terry Coleman of Boynton Beach. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at Boynton Hill Church of God In Christ, 722 N.W. 2nd St, Boynton Beach, FL 33435, Superintendent Wright, Pastor. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the above listed church. Professional services entrusted to Johnson's Memorial Chapel, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 6, 2019
