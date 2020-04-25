Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yang Linedecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yang S. Linedecker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yang S. Linedecker Obituary
Linedecker, Yang S.
Yang S. "Junko" Linedecker died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home in Lantana after a brief illness. Born October 2, 1935 in southern Korea, she is survived by her husband, Clifford L. Linedecker, and family in Japan. Junko and Cliff met in Yokohama when he was in the Navy and he talked her into posing for a picture — the first photo ever taken of her. Three years later, they were married at the U.S. Embassy in Yokohama. After joining him in the U.S., they lived in several Indiana cities before moving to Rochester, NY, then to Philadelphia. There she owned a wig shop before working with Philadelphia Models Guild. As a model she posed for magazine ads, hostessed at Toyota dealership openings and was Miss Tanya Suntan Lotion while appearing in a sarong at Atlantic Ocean seaside resorts. After moving back to the Midwest, she attended the Chicago Art Institute. She became an accomplished artist, and sold her work at local art fests. After a final move to Lantana, she joined the Delray Art League and continued to show and sell her work. There are no services. After cremation her remains will eventually be mixed with those of her husband and buried in a veterans' cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yang's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -