Linedecker, Yang S.
Yang S. "Junko" Linedecker died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home in Lantana after a brief illness. Born October 2, 1935 in southern Korea, she is survived by her husband, Clifford L. Linedecker, and family in Japan. Junko and Cliff met in Yokohama when he was in the Navy and he talked her into posing for a picture — the first photo ever taken of her. Three years later, they were married at the U.S. Embassy in Yokohama. After joining him in the U.S., they lived in several Indiana cities before moving to Rochester, NY, then to Philadelphia. There she owned a wig shop before working with Philadelphia Models Guild. As a model she posed for magazine ads, hostessed at Toyota dealership openings and was Miss Tanya Suntan Lotion while appearing in a sarong at Atlantic Ocean seaside resorts. After moving back to the Midwest, she attended the Chicago Art Institute. She became an accomplished artist, and sold her work at local art fests. After a final move to Lantana, she joined the Delray Art League and continued to show and sell her work. There are no services. After cremation her remains will eventually be mixed with those of her husband and buried in a veterans' cemetery.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020