Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royal Palm Funeral Home
5601 GREENWOOD AVE
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 848-8659
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne STALEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Burns STALEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yvonne Burns STALEY Obituary
STALEY, Yvonne Burns Yvonne Burns Staley, age 68, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away quietly on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She leaves to mourn her passing her loving husband, Carl Staley of Tampa, FL; two sons, Rodney Staley and Michael (Turkessa) Staley; a special Godson, Travin Collier Staley; and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends. Mrs. Staley was pre deceased by her daughter Carla Staley. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 3 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL. Home going services will be held Saturday, May 4, 11:00AM at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3700 Ave "O", Riviera Beach, FL. Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now