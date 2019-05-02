|
|
STALEY, Yvonne Burns Yvonne Burns Staley, age 68, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away quietly on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She leaves to mourn her passing her loving husband, Carl Staley of Tampa, FL; two sons, Rodney Staley and Michael (Turkessa) Staley; a special Godson, Travin Collier Staley; and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends. Mrs. Staley was pre deceased by her daughter Carla Staley. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 3 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Royal Palm Funeral Home, 5601 Greenwood Ave, West Palm Beach, FL. Home going services will be held Saturday, May 4, 11:00AM at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3700 Ave "O", Riviera Beach, FL. Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 2, 2019