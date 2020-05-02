Yvonne Inglis
Inglis, Yvonne
Yvonne Jobelius Inglis, age 91, died April 29, 2020. Yvonne was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, March 28, 1929 and was a 1951 graduate of the Lawrence College Conservatory of Music in Appleton, Wisconsin. She moved to West Palm Beach in 1954 after marrying DeWitt "Bud" Inglis. A member of St. Juliana Catholic Church for over 60 years, she served as church organist and then choir director. Yvonne worked until retirement as a teacher, first at the secondary level in Wisconsin and then at Northboro, Southboro and Palmetto Elementary schools locally. An avid tennis player, she earned many trophies in local tournaments and also played for enjoyment and exercise with her spouse and friends. She and her husband both loved travel, especially foreign travel, visiting about 25 countries. Survivors include her husband DeWitt of West Palm Beach and sons John E. (Mary) of Palm Beach Gardens, James D. of West Palm Beach, and sister Carol in Wisconsin. The Inglis family is grateful to Carolina and Lorena Cajina and their families, all of whom were more friends than caretakers during several years of her illness.
Donations in Yvonne's memory may be made to St. Juliana Church/Music Ministry, 4500 South Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405. A funeral mass will be held at St. Juliana Catholic Church at a later date.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
