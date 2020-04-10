|
Quastler, Zigmund
Our husband and father, Zigmund Quastler, known as Zigi to all, passed away on March 24, 2020. Zigi was born in 1932 in Senec, Czechoslovakia. As a young child, his family lived in Vienna, Austria and were there during the Nazi takeover in 1938. He and his mother narrowly escaped to England and survived there as refugees during World War II, while most of their extended family were killed in the Holocaust. After the war, Zigi and his mother came to the United States. Zigi graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School and achieved a scholarship to Purdue University, where he earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then joined the Army where he served 2yrs. He joined the General Electric Company in the early days of its computer department and served there with distinction his entire career. Zigi was married to Rochelle "Shelly" Fishman for 63 wonderful years, and they had two children, Karen and David, and four grandchildren, Elijah, Jenna, Nicolas, and Abraham. Zigi was a kind, warm person, always interested in others, and he was loved so much by so many. We will all truly miss him.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020