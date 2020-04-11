|
|
WALTER, Zoe
Zoe (Crawford) Walter passed away on April 9, 2020. Formerly of Orlando, West Palm Beach, FL and Hudson, MA. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Walter for 68 years. Mother of Zoe Ann Liepins (Janis) of Hudson, MA, Carol Lee Redding (Carl) of Titusville, FL and Diane Thomas (Paul) of Summerfield, FL. Grandmother of Margo Pawlak (Pat) of Westford, MA, Linda Buchieri (Phill) of Lancaster, MA. Eric Redding (Amy) of Stuart, FL, John Liepins (Molly) of Castle Rock, CO, James Redding (Mia) of Titusville, FL, and the late Amanda Thomas of Lake Worth, FL. Great grandmother of Kevin and Katherine Pawlak, Julia and Sarah Buchieri, Samantha Redding, Izaac and Quinlyn Redding, and John Matthew and Nathaniel Liepins. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. Preceded in death by her brothers Russell Jr. and Frank. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando, FL with a joint Graveside Service with her late husband at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful to those who share a remembrance on her online guestbook at DeeFuneralHome.com, or send a sympathy card to the Family of Zoe Walter c/o Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St., Concord, MA 01742.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020