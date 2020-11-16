Adam Christopher Tennefos died on October 15, 2020 in Rancho Mirage, Ca.
Adam was born on December 12, 1978 in Blythe, Ca to Roberta Whitson and Chris Tennefos and into their large extended families.
Adam attended local schools and played Little League baseball, usually coached by his dad and uncles.
In the sixth grade he moved to Apple Valley, Ca and made many more lifelong friends. He played high school football and was a member of the class of '96 at Willow Park High.
When Adam was fifteen he met Suzanne Garcia and they were together for the next 26 years. They married and have three children who survive him. Adam Jr, Caleb and Alia.
In addition to his wife and children Adam's parents mourn their loss along with siblings, Angela Olmsted, Lesli and Erin Whitson, Maria and Francine Tennefos and Emmanuel and Anthony Tennefos, grandmother Cathrine Downes and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved.
Adam was a hard working family man, loyal to a fault. He and his dad worked on the construction of the home where his family lived. He coached his own kids in sports as they grew and he always cheered the endeavors of family and friends. A voracious reader, Adam knew more facts and information than most.
Adam held many jobs, most recently at CANCO Recycling with his Uncle Bill and Morgan Corp.
Adam was preceded in death by his beloved Nana, Frances Tennefos, grandfather Bob Downes, aunt Cheri Murphy and uncles Chuck and Darryl Tennefos and Bryan Tippit.
A celebration of Adam's life will be held Friday, Nov 27, 2020 3:00pm outside at Todd Park.
Please wear a mask, observe covid regulations and bring a chair.
