Andrew Nicholas Garcia, 29, passed away June 6th, 2019 he was born October 29th, 1990 in Blythe, California. He attended local schools and received his high school diploma later in life determined to achieve his goal of receiving his high school diploma, he enrolled in the Palo Verde Valley College Nursing program and received his certificate in the CNA program also completing requirements to obtain a phlebotomist certification and began his career in the healthcare industry where he displayed a great passion for helping those in need.



Andrew had a tremendous ability to make people laugh and enjoy being around him he was truly loved by many people.



He was an avid gardener and passionate about growing every variety of flowers and vegetables he possibly could, Sunflowers were his favorite flower once stating when he was a young boy how amazed he was that the blooms reached out to the sky.



Andrew loved the outdoors, going to the beach, baking, cooking, hiking, shopping, trying new dining, traveling, animals, spending time with friends, and spending time with his beloved pet dog Kiwi who he had the blessing of sharing 16 years of his life.



He is survived by his Father Manuel Garcia; His brother Joseph Garcia and Sister Nia Garcia.



His paternal grandmother Rosie Robins. His aunt and uncle Brenda and Marshall Garrett, Aunt and Uncle Sandra and Jose Burrola, Aunt and Uncle Mark and Angie Macias, Uncle Raymond Garcia, Aunt and Uncle Johnny and Irma Garcia, Aunt Mona Garcia, numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, friends.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and Aunt Shannon Garcia.



A memorial service will be held at the Potters House Christian Fellowship Church June, 28th at 11 AM, 185 S 3rd St. Blythe, California and a gathering to celebrate his life afterwards at 3600 Colorado River Rd. (Blythe Marina Mobile Home Park).



