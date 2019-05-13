Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe
633 N 7th St.
Blythe, CA 92225
(760) 922-4171
For more information about
Barbara Soto
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Soto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Joyce Soto


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Joyce Soto Obituary
Barbara Joyce Soto, 71, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 at Jacobs Medical Center in La Jolla, CA. Barbara was born April 4, 1948 to Robert S. Soto Sr. and Nellie Brooks Soto.

Barbara was a very loving and caring person who loved spending time with family, friends and her grand-babies (great nieces and nephews), and going to the casino. Barbara was always there to give a helping hand to anyone who needed it. She was loved by all who knew her. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Nellie Brooks Soto, and her sister Cyndi Jo Soto.

Barbara is survived by her father, Robert S.Soto Sr., brother Joe Soto (Dorothy), Santa Maria, CA.; brother, Bobby: Robert A. Soto Jr., Blythe, CA.; sister, Valerie Soto Leivas (Chita), Blythe, CA.; nephew, Gary Koerner, Blythe, CA.; niece, Lynn Morgan, Blythe, CA.; and grand -babies (great nieces and great nephews) Cory, Tina, Cameron, Cyndi and Cody Koerner.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:am at Shiloh Agape Ministries Church, 141 Willow St., Blythe, CA. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at the American Legion, 137 N. Ash Ave., Blythe, CA.

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now