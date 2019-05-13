Barbara Joyce Soto, 71, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 at Jacobs Medical Center in La Jolla, CA. Barbara was born April 4, 1948 to Robert S. Soto Sr. and Nellie Brooks Soto.



Barbara was a very loving and caring person who loved spending time with family, friends and her grand-babies (great nieces and nephews), and going to the casino. Barbara was always there to give a helping hand to anyone who needed it. She was loved by all who knew her. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Nellie Brooks Soto, and her sister Cyndi Jo Soto.



Barbara is survived by her father, Robert S.Soto Sr., brother Joe Soto (Dorothy), Santa Maria, CA.; brother, Bobby: Robert A. Soto Jr., Blythe, CA.; sister, Valerie Soto Leivas (Chita), Blythe, CA.; nephew, Gary Koerner, Blythe, CA.; niece, Lynn Morgan, Blythe, CA.; and grand -babies (great nieces and great nephews) Cory, Tina, Cameron, Cyndi and Cody Koerner.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:am at Shiloh Agape Ministries Church, 141 Willow St., Blythe, CA. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at the American Legion, 137 N. Ash Ave., Blythe, CA.



