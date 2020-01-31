|
Betty Jean McDaniel, 89, of Blythe, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the home of her son in Blythe.
She was born April 3, 1930 in Loco, Oklahoma, a daughter of the late Clebern Monroe Brown and Joy Opal Wilson.
Betty's parents moved to Chickasha, Oklahoma when she was young and this is where she grew up and graduated from Chickasha High School in 1948. She married Allen Lee Hawpe and there would be five children from this marriage. Her second marriage was to Marvin McDaniel and they moved to Blythe in 1963. She worked for many years at the Denny's and Courtesy Coffey Shop in Blythe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, sister, Bonnie King; brother, Raymond Brown; granddaughter, Catherine Story; daughter-in-law, Thao "Lee" Hawpe; son-in-law, Danny Green.
Surving are three sons; Dwayne, Glendale, Arizona; Gary (Norma) Draper, Utah; David (Julie) Blythe; three daughters; Sharon (Kenny) Dutro, Blythe; Teresa (Stephen) Chesnut, Boise, Idaho and Deborah Hill of Blythe. One brother; Earl (Rose) Brown, Everett, Washington. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7th, 9:00 AM at the Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Blythe
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Feb. 1, 2020