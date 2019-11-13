|
Beverly Ector Carter was born March 4, 1945 in Blythe, California to Will H. and Carrie Ector. She was baptized at an early age and was a member of the St. Paul Baptist Church. She attended local schools and graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1963 and Palo Verde College in 1966. In 1972 she married Victor Carter, Sr. and to this union a son, Victor Carter, Jr., was born. During this time, she worked as a pharmacist's assistant at the Blythe Drug Store, a school bus driver and a Head Start teacher. She moved to San Diego and attended San Diego State University majoring in Child Development. She later worked at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center as Senior Administrative Assistant for 40 years in the Psychiatry Department.
Beverly was called home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 She leaves to mourn her passing her life partner of 24 years, Paul Brown of Lemon Grove, CA, her son, Victor (Brandyn) Carter and grandchildren Bianca and Quinn of Naples, FL, three sisters, Marcella (George) Thomas of Blythe, CA, Ardellia (Melvin) Southern of Spring Valley, CA, LaVelle (Desi) Ward of El Cajon, CA, two brothers, Will Ector, Jr. of San Jose, CA and Rickie Ector of Los Angeles, CA, a host of nieces, nephews and relatives, three aunts, Bernice Mack, Ella Ector, Evelyn (Rozene) Mack, the Class of 63 and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Will and Carrie Ector, Sr., and one sister, Margaruite.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Nov. 14, 2019