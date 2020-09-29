1/1
Burt Campbell
1947 - 2020
Burt Campbell a long-time resident of Blythe, CA passed away September 19, 2020 one day short of his 73th birthday.

Burt gave 8 years of his life to the Navy, then he became a Sheriff of the LA County area, working 9 years patrolling the Watts area then 6 years patrolling the Lancaster area.

He came to Blythe in 1991 and opened up his Bail Bonds business. He retired in 2014 and had been enjoying life with his friends and family.

Burt enjoyed riding his horses and taking care of them. He always had a smile for you and advice. He will be greatly missed by many.

Burt is survived by his son Peter Campbell and 3 sisters, Cydney, Colleen and Christy.

Burt has been preceeded in death by his parents, Paul and Lorna Campbell, one sister Candy and one son, Paul.

There will be a service at the Fry Mortuary on October 5th at 10 am.

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes

Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe
633 N 7th St.
Blythe, CA 92225
(760) 922-4171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 29, 2020
SEANNA WAPLES FORREST
Friend
September 29, 2020
May he rest in peace
Janice Waples
Friend
September 29, 2020
Burton and I have been friends for over 20 years. He loved to fish for Bass and Flathead catfish. We spent many nights and days fishing together. He always had a way of cheering you up if you were down. I will miss him greatly. He was the best friend I had.
Harlan Van Horn
Friend
September 28, 2020
Burton was a good customer at Ace. He would always put a smile on our faces even on a bad day! He will be truly missed. R.I.P. Burton. My condolences to your family.
Tammy
