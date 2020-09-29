Burt Campbell a long-time resident of Blythe, CA passed away September 19, 2020 one day short of his 73th birthday.
Burt gave 8 years of his life to the Navy, then he became a Sheriff of the LA County area, working 9 years patrolling the Watts area then 6 years patrolling the Lancaster area.
He came to Blythe in 1991 and opened up his Bail Bonds business. He retired in 2014 and had been enjoying life with his friends and family.
Burt enjoyed riding his horses and taking care of them. He always had a smile for you and advice. He will be greatly missed by many.
Burt is survived by his son Peter Campbell and 3 sisters, Cydney, Colleen and Christy.
Burt has been preceeded in death by his parents, Paul and Lorna Campbell, one sister Candy and one son, Paul.
There will be a service at the Fry Mortuary on October 5th at 10 am.
