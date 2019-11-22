|
Charlotte was born in the Riverside Community Hospital on January 29, 1928 and passed away at her home in Riverside on November 11, 2019.
She graduated from Riverside Poly High School in 1946 and Riverside City College in 1948. She lived most of her life in Riverside but moved to the Blythe area in 1994, living near Water Wheel Camp.
She had many friends along the river and was active with St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and the DAR in Blythe. She moved to Calimesa, CA in 2001 then finally back to Riverside shortly before her passing.
Charlotte was predeceased by her sister Katherine McHale Huber, and three brothers; Joseph Michael, Robert Stephen, Gerald Francis, and her former husband Milton Montgomery.
She is survived by her brother Richard McHale of Riverside and her sister Nancy Hovanec of Hemet; her five children; Janet Montgomery of Galena, IL; Robert (Gareth) of McKinney, TX; Kristine Takekawa (Roy) of Kailua, HI; Steven (Vickie) of Blythe, CA; and David (Karen) of Riverside, CA. She is also survived by her six grandchildren; Erin Daley (Nick), Nathan Montgomery (Kim), Alyssa Marino (Chris), Sarah Takekawa (Voltaire Sinigayan), Stacy Takekawa, and Robert Montgomery. Also, ten great grandchildren; Ava, Tyler, Connor, Benjamin, Samantha, Juliette, Luke, Kolby, Noelle, and Aurora. Charlotte is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and friends.
The family extends a special thank you to Glorie Hannon for taking care of Charlotte for the past seven years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the St. Francis X Cabrini Catholic Church Generous Heart Building Fund, Kindred Hospice San Bernardino, or a .
A service is scheduled in Riverside at a later date.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Nov. 23, 2019