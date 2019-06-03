Christopher David Marlowe, 51, passed away peacefully at his home in Blythe, CA on May 28, 2019 after a long road into the sunset. He was born to the late David H. Marlowe and Rosemary Covino Marlowe on November 27, 1967 in Ft. Wolters, TX.



Chris received his Associates Degree from Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill, MA and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from San Diego State, Imperial Valley Campus. He worked in the Food Service Industry, most notably in Parker and the Grand Canyon. He will be remembered for his enthusiastic laugh, warm smile and his gentle soul.



Chris was an avid sports enthusiast. He was a huge Boston fan who loyally followed his beloved Red Sox, New England Patriots, Bruins and Celtics.



Chris is survived by; his mother Rosemary Marlowe, sister Dr. Elizabeth 'Beth'(Peter) Marlowe Goslow, uncle to two nephews Evan and Teddy, aunts Janet (Terry) White and Shirley (Ray) Nash, and many cousins.



He is preceded in death by his father David H. Marlowe.



Funeral Services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Friday, June 7th at 11:00 am in Blythe, CA. Burial will follow the services at Palo Verde Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may kindly be made to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation (https://ulf.org/). Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary