Clara Luella Pruette was born October 6, 1928 in Pocatello, Idaho to Melvin and Bessie Hodgson. She passed away at the age of 91 on September 30, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband William Harris Pruette, daughter Nancy Jeanne Pruette and son William Grant Pruette.
Clara went to school in Pocatello, ID. As a young girl, she loved riding her horse around the Pocatello area. She represented Eddy's Bakery as a Princess on the Pocatello Frontier Rodeo Court in 1947. She married William "Bill" Harris Pruette on March 22, 1948 and they raised 8 children together. They moved from Idaho to Blythe, CA in 1954. She graduated from Palo Verde Junior College and received her Bachelor of Science from Northern Arizona University in 1968. She taught at Margaret White Elementary School in Blythe, before retiring after 25 years. She loved traveling around the United States after her retirement before eventually settling in Indio. After her husband Bill passed away in 1998, she became a substitute teacher for DSUSD and served until the age of 86. She received Truman School's Mary Battin Service Award in 2009 for her volunteer work. She was very talented and enjoyed baking, needle craft and gave many of her items to family, friends and the church.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved supporting and visiting The Living Desert. She helped out in the Junior Building at the Date Festival and always enjoyed a good date shake.
Clara is survived by her children Linda Hewlett, Phyllis Stone, Janet Cribbs, Robert Pruette, April Quinn, Claudia Wilson, her sister Maudene Allred, her 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Graveside services will be held on October 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Coachella Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Living Desert in her name. We will be following COVID restrictions.
