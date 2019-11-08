|
JOHNSON - Colvin "Loy" Johnson, 81, peacefully passed on October 31, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
Born October 10, 1938 in Green County, Indiana, Loy graduated from North Knox High School in 1959; he sang in the quartet and played baseball, basketball and football. Following high school, he joined the Air Force where he was stationed in New Mexico. After the military he moved to Blythe, California and began his career working for Kaiser Steele in Eagle Mountain, California.
Loy was active in his community where he coached little league baseball, was a competitive bowler for many years and co-owned Sunlite Bowling Center. He enjoyed fishing, March Madness, baseball and watching Jeopardy. He moved to Gainesville, Georgia in 2005 to be closer to family.
He is preceded in death by his father Curtis Lloyd Johnson, his mother Maude "Pat" Fairhurst and his brother Vance Alan Fairhurst.
He is survived by his sister Patricia Ann Wenz (John) of Bicknell, Indiana; his sons Deven Johnson (Anje), Dwayne Johnson, George Johnson, his step-children Diana (Pino) Adelberg, Brenda (Pino) Gonsowski (Greg) Horacio Pino, Cynthia (Pino) Boenitz, Audria (Pino) Schwartz (David), his grandchildren Victor Pino, Kyle Gonsowski, Cody Gonsowski, Diana Pino, Kaiser Schwartz, Grayson Schwartz, Justin Boenitz, Rylie Clay-Johnson, Jaiden Clay-Johnson, Charli Clay-Johnson, Niece Alicia (Wenz) Carlisle (John) and nephew John Adam Wenz (Lori).
A devoted father, step-father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend to many, his final resting place will be with his mother and other family members at Scotland Cemetery, Scotland Indiana.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Nov. 9, 2019