Dean Francis Hughes, 46, of Coolidge, Arizona, passed away September 17, 2019, at the Banner - University Medical Center Tucson, Arizona. His wife, Sandra, was by his side.
Dean was born April 22, 1973 in Los Angles CA and attended Palo Verde High School in Blythe CA.
Dean married the love of his life, Sandra Lowe, on November 28, 2002 and moved to Ehrenburg where he volunteered as a firefighter and a police officer. His passion was always wanting to help people and received multiple awards and honors for his efforts.
In 2015, moved out to Florence/Coolidge to provide a better life for his family as a security guard. He was very happy patrolling doing his job.
Dean is survived by his wife Sandra Hughes, five children Sherrie, Anthony, Hailey, Elizabeth, and Ethan, mother Donna Hughes, father Danny Hughes, mother-in-law Grace Lowe, father-in-law Tom Lowe, two brothers Danny Hughes Jr. and David Hughes, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, dog Shadow, and those on Facebook around the world.
Services: The family is holding a memorial service at the Church of Christ in Blythe, CA on October 5th. @ 10 am. The Hughes family would like to express our sincere gratitude for the support and condolences received during this time of loss.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Sept. 25, 2019