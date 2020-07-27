Debora (Debbie) Ann Moore was born March 17, 1959 and after a valiant fight with cancer went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus on April 30, 2020.



Debbie was born a Red Headed freckled faced girl in Mesa AZ to parents Clarence "Clancy" and Milldred "Millie" Osborne. Debbie took tap and ballet classes, loved animals and graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1977, where she played basketball and Volleyball vigorously! When I say she loved animals, she used to bring wild ones home all the time and her horse honey was her best riding buddy and jumper for many years



Debbie married her husband Robert Moore while working at TRW in Redondo Beach CA and they settled in Cherry Valley CA where Debbie worked for Century 21 Osborne Realty. Debbie and Robert dedicated much of their spare time to their local church-volunteering in various capacities. Together they also enjoyed hunting, fishing and enjoying all aspects of the River and Desert in the Palo Verde Valley area. Clancy taught her to hunt and fish and it was one of her favorite things to do, and she was good at it, sometimes better than the boys were. Debbie was known for her excellent cooking skills. She loved to can wonderful goodies like pickled okra, dilly beans, blackberry jam, and her famous spicy dill pickles. She also loved painting and quilting and made many beautiful quilts for family and friends. She also loved singing and Karaoke and having a good time and her favorite church hymn was Amazing Grace.



Debbie was a joyful soul and touched many lives with her love for Jesus. She didn't hesitate to tell others about the blessings she'd received from her Lord and Savior. Each Christmas she wrote a lengthy personal letter to her friends and family and she always gave glory to God for his goodness- demonstrating her unwavering faith and hope in Christ!



Debbie's infectious laughter and radiant smile will be missed but we look forward to one day seeing her again. There is one thing everyone knows for sure and that is that Debbie loved her family, she would do anything for them and help in any way she could and thee nice thing was you did not even have to be related to be in her family. Debbie joins her father Clancy, in Heaven. She is survived by her husband Robert, mother Millie, daughter Kristina and Husband Donald, son Clayton and his wife Krystin, grand daughters Solluna and Trinity, grandsons Dominic, Daniel, Hunter, and Gunner, brother John, sister-in-law Sharon, nieces Meaghan and Micayla and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Services will be held July 25th at Calvary Chapel located at 1780 Orchard heights Blvd in Beaumont CA. Food and refreshments afterwards.

