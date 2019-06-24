Donald Lee Lewis, 80, passed away peacefully in his home June 4, 2019. He was born to the late Frank and Blanche Lewis on January 19, 1939 in Clarkdale, Arizona.



Don served his country in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne, while stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He met and married his wife, Dianne Morton, there 59 years ago. He moved his family to Blythe in 1964. He started his career in Agricultural Entomology with Desert Verde Company and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Entomology in 1969, from the University of Arizona. Shortly thereafter, he returned to Blythe and worked in Agriculture for 25 years. He and his partner, Gilbert Guilin, established Tierra Verde, Inc., a fertilizer and pesticide consulting business during that period.



Don retired in 2001 and spent his time pursuing his passions in archery, fishing, big game hunting and traveling extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada with his wife, granddaughters Abigail and Emily, and many wonderful friends.



He was particularly fond of his grandson Jordan, and spent his last five years dedicated to his growth and development.



Don is survived by his wife, Dianne; sons, Donald (Norma) Lewis and Andrew Lewis; granddaughters, Brittany Lewis, Abigail Lewis, Emily Lewis and Vanessa Woods; grandson, Donald Lewis; brothers, Jack (Aggie) Lewis and Bill Lewis; sisters, Frances Sutton, June Pedone and Velma (Bill) Rezzonico; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Lewis and (twin brother) Ronald Lewis; sisters, Mary Lou Rothfus, Betty Ann Spurlock, Josephine Jones and Dolly Thumb.



Per Don's wishes, there will be no services held.



