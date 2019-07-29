|
Donald Raymond Nash passed from this earth on July 14, 2019. He was a very loving father, son, brother, nephew and uncle to his family. We all miss and love him so much. Don was born October 16, 1966 to Raymond Nash and Patty Nash Venable in Blythe. He was raised in Blythe and attended schools in Ehrenberg and Blythe. After graduating from High School he joined the U. S. Navy. His Naval service included time served in the Persian Gulf.
After his Military Service he moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where he worked for KB Toys, he built parts for R C boats. He later joined the staff of Metropolitan Water District where he worked for over 25 years.
Don is the father of Dustin Nash of Flagstaff, Arizona and beautiful Baily Nash of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He is survived by his children, his Father and Stepmom Raymond and Shirley Nash, his Mother, Patty Nash Venable, step-brothers David Barron (Jennifer), Jack Barron (Julie) and step-sister Marlo Fleck (Art) and his Uncle John Nash of Vacaville and cousins Johnna Nash & Vicki Nash and Dennis and Steven Nash & Cheryl Nash Gunter. His nieces and nephew Emma and Kate Barron, Jessica, Joseph and Jill Galvan.
Don will always be remembered for his wonderful smile, you never saw him without it, his joy of life, and his love for his family. He loved to have fun in the desert, on the river, flying planes and driving fast. This man was a very hard worker and a dedicated man for what he believed in.
Our family is devastated, at the loss of this wonderful man. It will be tremendously difficult to move forward without him. He will live on in our hearts forever.
We say farewell for now, until we see you again. We all love you Don Nash.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on July 30, 2019