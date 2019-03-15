|
Doris Joan Brunenkant, 85, passed away on March 1, 2019 in Perris, California. She was born in San Diego, California on May 1, 1933 to Eary and Zana (Stark) Eubanks. She was a resident of Blythe from 1945-1969.
Doris is survived by her daughter Judy (Jeff) Johnson, her sons Garry (Ami) Brunenkant, and Kurt (Pam) Brunenkant, 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, and her brother Jim Eubanks.
She will be laid to rest in Fountain Of Life Lutheran Church, Tucson. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Akes Family Funeral Home, Riverside, California.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Mar. 16, 2019