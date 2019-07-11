Resources More Obituaries for Dr. Howard Markle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Howard B. Markle

1940 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Dr. Howard B. Markle, 78, passed to a better life Wed, June 26, 2019. Howard was a resident at Blythe Nursing Care Center in Blythe, where he had spent the last 7 years, after suffering a stroke in early 2008.



Dr. Markle was born in PA. in 1940 and resided in the east until moving to Blythe in 1989. He grew up in Williamsport, PA. and attended Jersey Shore High School, and Lockhaven University. He earned both his post graduate degrees from Penn State University, receiving his Doctorate degree at the age of 30. When Dr. Markle was offered a position at Palo Verde College, he enthusiastically moved to Blythe and immediately embraced the desert of California. He married Cathy Corones in 1991, and enjoyed many desert adventures with his favorite in-laws, Leon Corones and Joe Corones.



Howard enjoyed a full and fascinating life. In addition to his final career as a college professor, he had varied interests. One of his earliest experiences was teaching at the nuclear ballistic missile submarine base in Groton, Conn. Dr. Markle was newspaper publisher (The Desert Independent) and writer (one of his favorite projects was researching and writing the life story of member of the famous John Walker spy ring). He was a restaurant owner (Pleasant Valley Inn near Watkins Glen Racetrack) and race enthusiast (both cars and thoroughbreds). Howard enjoyed the Molson Indy in Toronto, and riding his horse, a grandson of the great Kentucky Derby runner AlyDar. He was a wine connoisseur (fashioning one of Wine Spectator's 400 best wine lists), boxing enthusiast and supporter (Ysiais Zamudio), and automobile collector (love those Studebakers!). Penn State was his favored educational institution; he followed Joe Paterno and his Nittany Lions to every game he could possible attend. College football and the NFL were other passions; Howard was almost famous for his Superbowl parties. He could name any coach for any team anyone could ask him about. He loved music and movies of all genres, and could easily name the artists and actors, composers and theme songs of almost any song or film you could name. He owned hundreds of LPs and even taught a class on film at Palo Verde College. One of his most memorable experiences was as a guest lecturer at the University of Dublin, where his great love for the Irish first blossomed. About Howard's career, a dear friend wrote "knowledge and respect moved in both directions. This was Howard's calling. He loved to teach, talk, and yes, debate. He was a good teacher".



In spite of Dr. Markle's privileged life, or perhaps because of it, he was extraordinarily kind and generous. He gave often to others, and felt himself a common man. He was as much at home sharing a beer on the canal bank with the local sanjeros, as having a cocktail with Bobby Rahal in the racing room in New York. He will be missed tremendously.



Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Emily Markle, and his sister Susan. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Markle of Blythe, Three daughters Michelle Hummel, Laura Baker, and Marilyn Schaukowitsch, and three step daughters, Sara Grimm, Amy Roark, and Andi Watt. A celebration of life event will take place in the fall. Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on July 12, 2019