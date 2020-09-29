1/1
Duane "Mac" McDougal Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane "Mac" McDougal Jr., born October 22, 1955 in Kansas to Duane Sr. and Mavis, lost his 5 year battle with cancer on August 29, 2020 in Blythe, CA.

Mac grew up in American Canyon, CA, and after high school served in the Air Force as a Sergeant from 1976-1979. After completing college he became a Correctional Officer in 1983 at San Quentin. His career took him to California Medical Facility in 1984, and ultimately Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in 1995. He retired September 30, 2011 as a Correctional Lieutenant.

He had a tremendous passion for sports. A former sprint car driver and avid golfer, he faithfully followed Jimmie Johnson, the 49ers, Giants, Sharks, and Golden State Warriors. He also loved music, especially his favorite band, Alabama.

He met his high school sweetheart Dianne in 1973. Life changed for them both and they went their separate ways only to be reunited in 1994. They married in Napa, CA on February 22, 1997.

Mac is survived by his loving wife Dianne and his children; Sabrina, Helen (Nick), Tamara (Sean), Duane, Patrik (Nicole), and Kristofer (Amy). His grandchildren Esma, Ella, Elias, Milan, Maxim, and Xavier. His siblings Steve, Karen (David), Cathy (Reese), and Cheryl, and many nieces and nephews. Last but not least his NASCAR and NHRA families and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved