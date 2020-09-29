Duane "Mac" McDougal Jr., born October 22, 1955 in Kansas to Duane Sr. and Mavis, lost his 5 year battle with cancer on August 29, 2020 in Blythe, CA.
Mac grew up in American Canyon, CA, and after high school served in the Air Force as a Sergeant from 1976-1979. After completing college he became a Correctional Officer in 1983 at San Quentin. His career took him to California Medical Facility in 1984, and ultimately Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in 1995. He retired September 30, 2011 as a Correctional Lieutenant.
He had a tremendous passion for sports. A former sprint car driver and avid golfer, he faithfully followed Jimmie Johnson, the 49ers, Giants, Sharks, and Golden State Warriors. He also loved music, especially his favorite band, Alabama.
He met his high school sweetheart Dianne in 1973. Life changed for them both and they went their separate ways only to be reunited in 1994. They married in Napa, CA on February 22, 1997.
Mac is survived by his loving wife Dianne and his children; Sabrina, Helen (Nick), Tamara (Sean), Duane, Patrik (Nicole), and Kristofer (Amy). His grandchildren Esma, Ella, Elias, Milan, Maxim, and Xavier. His siblings Steve, Karen (David), Cathy (Reese), and Cheryl, and many nieces and nephews. Last but not least his NASCAR and NHRA families and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
