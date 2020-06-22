Jr. Edward Lee "Ed)" Buchyn
Edward(Ed) Lee Buchyn Jr. 65 passed June 7, 2020 in Kingman,Az He was born Sept.23,1954 in Worcester, Mass to Mary & Edward Sr. Both whom proceeded him in death also his wife Robin who proceeded 16 years ago. survived by his children Amie, Wendy, Joshua, Rebecca, Jake, Danny, Crystal, Jessica, AmandA,Eddie (3rd) And was the proud Papa to 30 grandchildren w/ the eldest Andrea giving him 6 great-grandchildren as well as his sibling and their children


Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
