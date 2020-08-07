1/1
Enriqueta (Flores) Tinsley
1927 - 2020
Enriqueta Flores Tinsley was born July 15, 1927. She passed on June 29, 2020, just two weeks short of her 93rd birthday.

She married the love of her life Grant Edward Tinsley on December 31, 1950. They met in Midland where Grant worked, and she lived with her Rodriguez family. Grant passed in December 2004 at 90 years young. She lived in their house until her passing, a tribute to how tough she really was.

She enjoyed being with her daughter Dean, son in-law Butch, son Bernie and grandkids, Vince, and Monica. She has six great grandchildren who meant the world to her.

She will always be remembered and forever in our hearts.

Private services will be held at a future date.

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
