It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Eric Alexander Southerland, announce his sudden passing at the age of 52. Son of Dickie and Shirley, Eric was a beloved husband, father, son and brother, who will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Jill, their loving children, Rachel and Ryan, his sisters, Sandy Riggert (Rick) and Wendy Jones (Kevin). Eric will also be remembered dearly by his nieces, nephews, extended family, former classmates, coworkers, bandmates, bike family of friends, and countless other friends.
Born and raised in Blythe, California, Eric graduated from Palo Verde High School (85), then relocated to Orange County and worked his way to a 15+ year career as Chief Engineer of HVAC & Building Maintenance Systems for several commercial real estate properties. He was very passionate about his hobbies, especially playing his guitars, NASCAR, and building & riding custom bicycles.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held in Blythe on Saturday January 18th at La Casita Dos from 2pm-5pm. Those who wish to make donations in Eric's memory may do so to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Dec. 24, 2019