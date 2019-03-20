Home

Esther Catherine Sherman


Esther Catherine Sherman was born on December 27, 1937, in Clovis, New Mexico and passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family on March 12, 2019 in Anaheim, CA.

Leslie and Esther Sherman lived in Blythe, CA, pastoring the First Assembly of God Church, for approximately 10 years.

She leaves behind her loving husband Leslie Sherman of 65 1/2 years. Children: James & Sonia Sherman, Catherine & John Neldberg, Becky Arp.

Grandchildren: Jimmy & Tara Sherman, Jason & Keri Sherman, PJ & Jonna Neldberg Karla & Kristin Atcheson, Krista, Gabriel, Jacob, Julian, Nathan Garcia.

Great Grand Kids: Brittney Sherman, Michael, Destiny & Leslie Neldberg, Emeri Sherman. Sister's: Frances Robbins, Marcella Blackburn, Donna Dunn Brother's: Richard Atcheson, Fredy Atcheson.

Celebration of Life will be held on: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm Sunkist Gardens Club House 1400 S. Sunkist Ave Anaheim, CA 92806

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Mar. 21, 2019
