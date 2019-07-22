Home

1915 - 2019
Eveline Cousins was born January 27, 1915 in Washington state. Her family moved to Palo Verde when she was 9 years old. Eveline peacefully passed away on July 15, 2019 at the age of 104. She was a remarkable woman who accomplished so much in her lifetime. She was married to Chester Cousins for 60 years and has four children, Barbara, Marvin, Billy and Gloria. Eveline also has 10 grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren and also great-great-grandchildren. She received a Masters degree in Education from Long Beach State, and taught third grade in Blythe, Calif. She will be laid to rest at Palo VerdeCemetery next to her husband and life partner Chester Cousins.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on July 23, 2019
