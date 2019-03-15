|
|
Evelyn Kay Gilmore passed away on March 6, 2019 at 3:05 a.m. at the age of 70 after years of suffering with Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Evelyn was born March 6, 2019 to Jess and Neoma Holman in Blythe, CA. Evelyn married the love of her life Richard Gilmore whom she shared everything and loved deeply. Evelyn will be missed dearly but will be forever in our hearts leaving us with memories of her laughter & smile.
Evelyn is survived by her devoted husband Richard, her children Jimmy and Craig, grand children Amber, Tommy, Skylar, Mariah, Amber, Eric, Chad and Taren, great grand children Amelia, Trenten, Naomi and Liam, sister, Leeana, brothers, Bobby, Ronnie, and Donnie Holman.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Blythe on Friday March 15, 2019 to celebrate her life.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Mar. 16, 2019