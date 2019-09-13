|
Floyd Brosman age 82 of Aberdeen, Washington passed away August 29th, 2019, born February 5th, 1937 in the San Joaquin Valley in the heart of the depression to dustbowl immigrants to California.
He is preceded in death by both parents and brother Roy L.
Floyd is survived by his wife Jana, his two sons: Bradley of California, & Gregory of Georgia; two daughters: Correen Mullis of Vancouver, WA. & Jennifer Brosman of Ohio, brother James of California, sister Irene of Arizona, and eight grandchildren.
He married Jana, the step-mother to his four children in 1969.
The Brosman family moved to Blythe in the 1940's. Floyd did not want to go to school at first, he did not want to be called "Dumbie". His teachers thought he was retarded and was cheating when he made good grades. They did not realize he was almost totally deaf. He dropped out of the 11th grade when a teacher told him he would never hold a decent job because of his poor hearing. Depressed, he moved from Blythe, Ca. to Las Vegas, NV, but he continued his education.
In his earlier years, Floyd did everything he could to support a growing family and still go to school. He had been a service station attendant, truck driver, factory worker, union organizer, plumber, bought & sold real estate, and a self-employed contractor. In his 40's, he retired due to health problems.
They sold their home in Arroyo Grande, Ca. and bought a one-way ticket to Europe, back-packing from Scandinavia to Turkey for 10 months. He was so excited to visit places he had only read about in history books. Their next trip they rode his motorcycle from California to Canada, then flew to Europe. That trip lasted a year. They did 20 more trips to Europe. In England, he took courses to become a Teacher of English in as a foreign language. While in Spain, he taught English. He had always wanted to be a teacher. With hearing aids, this was all possible. He and Jana also traveled to Mexico, Philippines, and Hong Kong.
In 1987, he returned to Blythe to take care of his mother. He started his new career teaching second, third grades, & Special Education at Ruth Brown Elementary school. He earned Masters Degree and his teaching credential, carpooling to Palm Desert with other teachers.
During this time, he started writing his memoirs, 'No Place Else', about his early childhood years being almost deaf, He had hoped this book would help teachers become aware of students with hearing problems.
After he retired in 2000, he and Jana moved to Aberdeen, Washington.
He was active in The Hearing Loss Association, ACLU, Americans with Disabilities and the Olympian Hiking Club.
He tried to stay in touch with his class of 1956, thanks to the internet and Joyce.
There will be no services as he requested.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Sept. 14, 2019