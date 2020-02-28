|
|
Floyd Ray Frazier born October 26, 1943 in rural Casa Grande to Christopher and Ella Mae Scarlett-Frazier passed away Friday February 21, 2020 in Mohave Valley AZ.
Floyd grew up in Coolidge, AZ before moving to Blythe, CA in 1959. There he met and married Karen Flud- Frazier and had 5 daughters.
He worked for Schindler Bros Co, New Holland, ran his own custom hay work and hay development in Niland, CA before settling in Mohave Valley, AZ as a farm manager for 4B Farms. He work as a manager for 24 years in farming and field development in Mohave Valley and Tacna, AZ before settling into semi-retirement brokering hay.
While in Mohave Valley, AZ met and married Cecila Gurabel-Frazier and raised 2 sons.
Floyd leaves behind his loving wife Cecila Frazier, son Cesar Gurabel and daughters Jaynella Frazier, Sherrie Curtner, Pamela Frazier-Fore (Tony), Stacy Frazier-Miller (Michael) and Tara Frazier-Phipps. Brother James and Stanley Frazier.and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by son Gualberto Gurubel, father, Christopher C Frazier, Mother, Ella Mae Scarlett Frazier, sister Sarah Scurlock, Shirley Summer, brother Larry Frazier and grandson Mason James Phipps.
Services are to be held with viewing Thursday March 5th from 3-6. Memorial and Mass on Friday March 6th at 10 am AZ time. St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church, 1691 N. Oatman Road, Bullhead City, Arizona. Internment to follow at Desert Lawn Cemetery 9250 S Ranchero Ln. Mohave Valley, AZ..
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Feb. 29, 2020