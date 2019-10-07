|
Frances passed away on September 29, 2019 at the age of 99 years young.
She was born in Derry, N.M. June 1920, and grew up mostly in Arizona and California.
Frances married Porter Al Clark in August 1937. They were married 55 years before he passed away in February 1993. She lived in Derry, N.M., Phoenix, Sedona, Jerome, and Prescott, Arizona. As well as Pomona, Blythe and Indio California before finally settling in Prescott in 1986. Summers were spent in Idaho.
Frances lived through 18 Presidents, 6 wars. With Al, traveled and visited all 50 states. They visited all presidential libraries with the exception of Clinton's, Reagan's, Bush's and Obama.
Frances was a real "Rosie the Riveter", a truck driver, worked in a flagstone quarry, as a nurse for Dr. Richie, a radio station secretary, herded cattle and was a bookkeeper. She worked until age 93.
She loved the Dodgers from the moment they moved to California. And taught the girls to love them too. Then, the shake up when the Diamond Backs were created. They became HER D'Backs. She never missed a game, if she could help it, by TV or radio.
She was Nana to and survived by; Linda, Brian, Austin and Logan Prock. Karen, Gregory, Daren (Ariel), Conner and Kaelin Sprawls. Cheryl, Kent, Jason(Susan), Riley, Camdyn, Ryan, Brookelyn, Tatum, Haedin and Nathan Ross.
Frances is survived by her brother George(Jeanie) Everett, and brother-in-law Howard Smoot. Many and numerous nieces, nephews, great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death is her husband Porter Al Clark, Lois and Rollie Everett (parents), brothers Raliegh and Robert Everett and sisters Gertrude Hall, Doris Bruce, Eleanor Aswell and Louise Smoot.
She will be missed.
Frances will be interred at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery with her husband Porter Al Clark on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.
Prescott service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. At Prescott Life Church, 2200 N SR-89, Prescott, AZ
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Oct. 8, 2019