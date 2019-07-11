Freddie went to be with the LORD on Sunday July 7 2019 with her husband at her side.



Freddie was born on August 1, 1941 in Louisville, Ark, to Jeanette Morgan. She was preceded in death by her siblings Mannie Riley, Bernice Gigham, Glady Sam, Lucille Cullins. Willie Pearl, H.B. Williams, Oscar Williams, and O. C. Cullins. She is survived by her brother Joseph Cullins, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



She met the love of her life, Timothy Mark Lindquist, in Blythe, California in 1990. They married May 15, 1991. They were married for 29 years, and lived in Blythe, CA.



She was preceded in death by her father in law Donald Lindquist, and sister in law Sharon Bravo. She is survived by her husband and his brothers, sisters and their wives, D.J. Lindquist (Heather), Debbie Lindquist, Joseph Lindquist, Steven Lindquist (Kathryn), and loved by many nieces and nephews from the Lindquist side of the family. She was a registered nurse for 27 years, and loved helping people and took her work to heart. She and her husband were called into ministry impacting lives for the LORD Jesus Christ. Freddie spent many hours, along with her husband Pastor Tim Lindquist, as a Spirit called anointed prayer warrior and teacher of God's Word.



The viewing will be held on Tuesday July 16 from 5:00-7:30 P.M. at Frye Chapel on 633 North 7 St. Blythe,. Services will be held July 17 at 11:00 A.M. at the First Southern Baptist Church at 350 N. Palm Blythe, . Interment will follow services at Palo Verde Cemetery. Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on July 12, 2019