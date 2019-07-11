Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe
633 N 7th St.
Blythe, CA 92225
(760) 922-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Freddie Lindquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freddie May Lindquist


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freddie May Lindquist Obituary
Freddie went to be with the LORD on Sunday July 7 2019 with her husband at her side.

Freddie was born on August 1, 1941 in Louisville, Ark, to Jeanette Morgan. She was preceded in death by her siblings Mannie Riley, Bernice Gigham, Glady Sam, Lucille Cullins. Willie Pearl, H.B. Williams, Oscar Williams, and O. C. Cullins. She is survived by her brother Joseph Cullins, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She met the love of her life, Timothy Mark Lindquist, in Blythe, California in 1990. They married May 15, 1991. They were married for 29 years, and lived in Blythe, CA.

She was preceded in death by her father in law Donald Lindquist, and sister in law Sharon Bravo. She is survived by her husband and his brothers, sisters and their wives, D.J. Lindquist (Heather), Debbie Lindquist, Joseph Lindquist, Steven Lindquist (Kathryn), and loved by many nieces and nephews from the Lindquist side of the family. She was a registered nurse for 27 years, and loved helping people and took her work to heart. She and her husband were called into ministry impacting lives for the LORD Jesus Christ. Freddie spent many hours, along with her husband Pastor Tim Lindquist, as a Spirit called anointed prayer warrior and teacher of God's Word.

The viewing will be held on Tuesday July 16 from 5:00-7:30 P.M. at Frye Chapel on 633 North 7 St. Blythe,. Services will be held July 17 at 11:00 A.M. at the First Southern Baptist Church at 350 N. Palm Blythe, . Interment will follow services at Palo Verde Cemetery.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now