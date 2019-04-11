Home

Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe
633 N 7th St.
Blythe, CA 92225
(760) 922-4171
Gene Redus
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
American Legion
Gene Durwood Redus Obituary
Gene Durwood Redus was born in Vaughn New Mexico October 4, 1946 he passed away April 6, 2019.

Gene retired from Chuckawalla Valley State Prison as a Vocational auto repair teacher.

Gene leaves behind his wife Eva Virginia Redus, brothers Uni Redus, William Redus, His daughter Jennifer Moon, Step children Robert Rogers, Cathy Turnbow, Patty Nunn, Jeff Nunn, Cynthia Lentz, Billy Bolinger.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion April 20, at 11.00 am.

Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Apr. 12, 2019
