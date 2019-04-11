|
Gene Durwood Redus was born in Vaughn New Mexico October 4, 1946 he passed away April 6, 2019.
Gene retired from Chuckawalla Valley State Prison as a Vocational auto repair teacher.
Gene leaves behind his wife Eva Virginia Redus, brothers Uni Redus, William Redus, His daughter Jennifer Moon, Step children Robert Rogers, Cathy Turnbow, Patty Nunn, Jeff Nunn, Cynthia Lentz, Billy Bolinger.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion April 20, at 11.00 am.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Apr. 12, 2019