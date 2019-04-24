On Saturday, March 16, 2019 George David Bradley, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Palm Springs, California at the age of 61.



George was born on February 21, 1958 in Nebraska City Nebraska to John and Margaret (Gaines) Bradley. The Bradley family moved from Nebraska to Blythe, California in August 1969 where George graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1976 and made his 40+ year career in the Agriculture industry as both a Beekeeper for Bradley Bees and working for Modern Ginning Company. On January 27, 1979 he married Rhonda Renay Mays. Together they raised two sons, David and John.



George had a passion for being outdoors and loved spending time taking advantage of all the Palo Verde Valley has to offer such as, fishing, swimming camping and going out into the desert. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit and loved to share those with his family and friends.



George was preceded in death by his father, John and his oldest sister, Mary.



He is survived by his wife, Rhonda and their two sons, David (Karen) Bradley and John (Lindsay) Bradley; his mother, Margaret Bradley; brother, Jerry Bradley; sisters, Susan (Dave) Distel, Carol (Michael) Ellsworth and Jill (Terry) Lewis. George was blessed with five precious grandchildren, Roque George "Rocky", Samantha, Kris, Emma and Jack. George was a member of a large extended family of Bradley's and Mays including numerous, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws who will miss him dearly.