Dr. George Von Mohr passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, at age 97. He was born on August 24, 1922, in Brazil to Elizabeth and Frederic Von Mohr.



At a very young age, his family moved to Mexico City where he grew up. He served in the military for ten years, five of those years as a prisoner of war. After being vetted by the FBI and CIA, George returned to Mexico City.



He studied dentistry in Mexico City, graduating in 1950. He then received a full scholarship to Indiana University School of Dentistry where he completed his American Doctor of Dental Surgery Certification in 1956.



George was a Clinical Instructor, while working on his Post-Doctorate Master's Degree in Prosthodontics, Crown, and Bridge. It was there that he met his wife, Linda wed on April 23, 1960.



They moved to Blythe in 1961 were he won the hearts of the community becoming the town's favorite dentist. He was very passionate about his career, he cared for his patients and employees treating them all with much love and respect.



In December, 1989 Dr. Von Mohr accepted a position of Dentist with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation at Chuckawalla Valley State prison retiring 21 years later in February, 2010.



George was a avid sportsman who spent much of his free time hunting deer, geese, or quail or fishing the waters of the Colorado River. He especially loved to spend time hunting and fishing with his sons.



George also cherished the time spent with his granddaughters, Erica and Jordan. Grandpa George was always there to applaud and celebrate each of their family's life events, activities, and accomplishments.



George is survived by his wife of 60 years Linda, two sons Eric (Rachel) and Karl (Becky), five grandkids Erica Von Mohr (Danny), Jordan Luna (Manuel), Alexandria, Alana, and Alton, four Great Grandchildren Iris Luna, Owen Navarro, Tristan Luna and Messer Navarro.



A celebration of life is scheduled for June 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Frye Chapel, Blythe California.

