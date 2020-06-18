Dr. George Von Mohr
1922 - 2020
Dr. George Von Mohr passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, at age 97. He was born on August 24, 1922, in Brazil to Elizabeth and Frederic Von Mohr.

At a very young age, his family moved to Mexico City where he grew up. He served in the military for ten years, five of those years as a prisoner of war. After being vetted by the FBI and CIA, George returned to Mexico City.

He studied dentistry in Mexico City, graduating in 1950. He then received a full scholarship to Indiana University School of Dentistry where he completed his American Doctor of Dental Surgery Certification in 1956.

George was a Clinical Instructor, while working on his Post-Doctorate Master's Degree in Prosthodontics, Crown, and Bridge. It was there that he met his wife, Linda wed on April 23, 1960.

They moved to Blythe in 1961 were he won the hearts of the community becoming the town's favorite dentist. He was very passionate about his career, he cared for his patients and employees treating them all with much love and respect.

In December, 1989 Dr. Von Mohr accepted a position of Dentist with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation at Chuckawalla Valley State prison retiring 21 years later in February, 2010.

George was a avid sportsman who spent much of his free time hunting deer, geese, or quail or fishing the waters of the Colorado River. He especially loved to spend time hunting and fishing with his sons.

George also cherished the time spent with his granddaughters, Erica and Jordan. Grandpa George was always there to applaud and celebrate each of their family's life events, activities, and accomplishments.

George is survived by his wife of 60 years Linda, two sons Eric (Rachel) and Karl (Becky), five grandkids Erica Von Mohr (Danny), Jordan Luna (Manuel), Alexandria, Alana, and Alton, four Great Grandchildren Iris Luna, Owen Navarro, Tristan Luna and Messer Navarro.

A celebration of life is scheduled for June 27, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Frye Chapel, Blythe California.

Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Frye Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe
633 N 7th St.
Blythe, CA 92225
(760) 922-4171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 18, 2020
The McMillen family loved Dr Von Mohr and we went him as our family dentist for many years. Condolences to the family.
Lisa McMillen /Bradford
June 16, 2020
He & his family were great customers of Courtesy Coffee shop. Mom & l really enjoyed waiting on him. Very warm caring person. Our condolenses to u & url family
Sylvia/ Alice
Friend
June 16, 2020
Dr. Von Mohr did six Gold Crowns for me in 1974, I just had one tooth pulled last week because of an unsuccessful root canal about two years ago (not his work). I often wondered about his Spanish Accent, now I know through his Schooling. By the way those Six Gold Crowns (Ive been told many times) should only last a max of twenty years, its 46 years later and I AM SURE the others are Healthy and Pain Free. Definitely got our Moneys worth! May God Bless the Grieving Family.
Gary Warren
Friend
June 16, 2020
Prayers of peace to the family during this time of sorrow and happiness he is in the better place.
Alene Morris
Acquaintance
June 16, 2020
Our sincere condolences and prayers to the Von Mohr family.
Carl and Gail Gosch
Friend
June 16, 2020
Was so sadden to hear the news of George's passing. George definitely was an amazing man and was always a pleasure to talk with and spend time around during family get togethers. Deepest condolences to all his family & friends. George will definitely be missed.
Mona Duran
Friend
June 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dr. Von Mohr's death. He was such a wonderful person. He was my favorite dentist and I personally was saddened when he went to the prison to work, cause that meant that I would have to find another dentist. Never did find one as good. I did enjoy being able to see him at the prison and he was always there with that smile. Linda I am so sorry for your loss. May Dr. Von Mohr RIP.
Lynn Stone
