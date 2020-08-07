Georgia Ann Stricklin was called to heaven on June 11th, 2020 in Henderson, NV. Georgia was born in Blythe, CA on February 17th, 1950. She graduated from Palo Verde High School in 1968 where she went on to have an extensive career in management prior to being a waitress in which she later retired from to spend more time with her family and grandchildren.
In her early years, Georgia enjoyed bowling, dancing, traveling, attending concerts and amusement parks with her children and family. Georgia loved listening to music and you can always remember her for singing all the words to every single Cher song.
Georgia was a proud woman of God, being involved heavily in multiple congregations throughout her life. She read her bible daily and always believed in the power of prayer.
Georgia was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Melvin Stricklin, her mother Frances as well as her two brothers James (Bubba) and Donnie, as well as sisters Barbara, Bertha and Janice.
Georgia is survived by her daughters Michelle and Dawn, grand-daughters Terris, Cierra and Xarra, great grandsons Deagan and Jiovanni, as well as her brother John (Calvin) and sisters Shirley, Shelly and Cora. She also is survived by her many nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved her dearly.
