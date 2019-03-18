Home

Frye Chapel & Mortuary of Blythe - Blythe
633 N 7th St.
Blythe, CA 92225
(760) 922-4171
Gloria Riley
Gloria Riley


Gloria Riley Obituary
Gloria Mae Riley was born on August 20, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan and passed peacefully in her sleep in Blythe on March 10, 2019. As a young girl she traveled the U.S. extensively with her family during the Depression and as a teenager settled in Blythe. She worked at Security National Bank for many years and co-owned a Montgomery Wards store with her husband, Paul Riley, also a Blythe native. She was full of life, loved to dance, and was a huge Elvis fan.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Riley, and her brothers Gilbert, Billy and Bobby Carmouche.

She leaves behind her children and spouses, Paula & Alejandro Garcia, Patrice & John Eifling, and Steven & Olivia Riley. She has six wonderful grandchildren: Sandra Wilson; Sergio and Adrian Garcia; and Paul, Nick and Ruth Riley. She also has three adorable great-grandchildren: Catalina, Seraphine, and Sebastian Garcia.

On Friday, March 22nd, at Frye Chapel, a viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and the Rosary from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. On Saturday, March 23rd, at 11:00 am, the Funeral Service will be held at Frye Chapel. On Sunday, March 24th, at 8:00 am, the mass at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church will be dedicated to her. On Monday, March 25th, at 9:00 am, the interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her name.

Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Mar. 19, 2019
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Mar. 19, 2019
