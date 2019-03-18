Gloria Mae Riley was born on August 20, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan and passed peacefully in her sleep in Blythe on March 10, 2019. As a young girl she traveled the U.S. extensively with her family during the Depression and as a teenager settled in Blythe. She worked at Security National Bank for many years and co-owned a Montgomery Wards store with her husband, Paul Riley, also a Blythe native. She was full of life, loved to dance, and was a huge Elvis fan.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Riley, and her brothers Gilbert, Billy and Bobby Carmouche.



She leaves behind her children and spouses, Paula & Alejandro Garcia, Patrice & John Eifling, and Steven & Olivia Riley. She has six wonderful grandchildren: Sandra Wilson; Sergio and Adrian Garcia; and Paul, Nick and Ruth Riley. She also has three adorable great-grandchildren: Catalina, Seraphine, and Sebastian Garcia.



On Friday, March 22nd, at Frye Chapel, a viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm and the Rosary from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. On Saturday, March 23rd, at 11:00 am, the Funeral Service will be held at Frye Chapel. On Sunday, March 24th, at 8:00 am, the mass at the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church will be dedicated to her. On Monday, March 25th, at 9:00 am, the interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in her name.



