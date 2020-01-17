|
Hazel Marie Lindquist, 89, passed away and went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2020 with many of her family and friends by her side at her home of 56 years in Blythe, California.
Hazel was born August 14, 1930 in Rosebud, Texas to James and Helen Jackson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Donald Leo Lindquist, who passed Aug. 8, 2016, daughter Sharon Bravo who passed Feb. 9, 2016, son Joseph Lindquist on Aug. 8, 2019, daughter-in-law Freddie Lindquist on July 7, 2019, and her parents James and Helen Jackson. Hazel had 12 siblings and now only one remains living.
She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church for years. Hazel was known in the community for her 35 years of working and helping many people at the Riverside County Dept. of Social Services. She was also well known for her creative sewing, crafts and many beautiful crocheting she did for many people throughout the years.
She loved her children and adored her 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She felt very blessed.
Hazel is survived by her loving children, Donald James Lindquist (Heather) of Snowflake, AZ, Debbie Lindquist of Blythe, Steven Lindquist (Kathryn) of Phoenix, AZ and Timothy Lindquist of Blythe; her 11 grandchildren, Jeana Wood (Keith), Arthur Bravo Jr. (Denise), Jessica Crain (Tim), Christopher Lindquist (Amanda), Amanda Rico (D.J.), Donald Lindquist (Kimberly), Valaree McCray (Dillon), Vera Johnson, Joe Lindquist, Melissa Bowker (Coty) and Joseph Lindquist.
She is also survived by her 18 great-grandchildren, Tyler Wood, Daija Lindquist, Taylor Lindquist, Lily Lindquist, Audra Lindquist, Tracen McCray, Heaven McCray, Tyse McCray, Isabelle Lindquist-LaValley, Zoey Lindquist, Jackson Lindquist, Rogue Lindquist, Taima Johnson, Aneyah Johnson, Keme Johnson, Aiden Lindquist-Hudson, Brooklynn Crain and Cecilia Rico.
She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends who love her so much.
Viewing will be held Thurs., Jan. 30th at Frye Chapel from 6-8:00PM and services will be held Fri., Jan. 31st at 10AM at the First Southern Baptist Church at 350 N. Palm in Blythe. Interment services will follow at Palo Verde Cemetery with a reception to follow back at the church. All are welcome.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Jan. 18, 2020