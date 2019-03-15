Helen Joan Dunlap was born to Ernestine Campbell Dunlap and Dean Dunlap on March 29, 1930. Born in Shoshoni, Wyoming, Honey spent her youth in Cheyenne, Wyoming .



She attended Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington where she met her future husband, Robert Rolan Rasp. After marriage in 1951, They settled in Seattle, Washington where they started their family. Career opportunities brought the young couple and their four daughters; to Riverside, California in the early 60's. Honey and Bob joined the "The Beach Comber's Swim Club" which inspired her daughters to swim all through high school. She joined P.E.O. Chapter OH and became a "Golden Girl" where she also made lifelong friends. Honey retired from RUSD as the Principals Secretary at Arlington High School. Honey and Bob, her husband of 61 years enjoyed their duplicate bridge groups, dance clubs, crossword puzzles, reading and vacationing with family in the mountains, beach and Colorado River. Husband Bob, predeceased Honey in 2012 along with granddaughter Stephanie Skamnes 2011.



She is survived by her four daughters Caron Ann (Steve Almquist),Blythe, Sandra Lynn Skamnes, Riverside, Anita Jayne (Bill Joor)Corona and Laura Sue Sanchez,Apple Valley



Grandchildren: Melessa Almquist-Hicks(Jason), Clint(Candace) and Kirk (Elisa)Almquist, Scott Skamnes(Sara), Lauren and Veronica Joor, and Timothy, Jonathan and Elizabeth Sanchez.



Great-grandchildren: Kody, Lena, Kase, Katie, Reese and Cameron Almquist, William & Benjamin Hicks



Burial took place March 1 2019 at Olivewood Cemetery in Riverside, California. Donations may be made to P.E.O. Chapter OH - Scholarships for women. C/O Caron Almquist, PO Box 1228, Blythe, Ca, 92226



