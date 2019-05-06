Iva Annie Kamrath was born Iva Annie Krueger on July 4, 1923, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. She lived there until June 4, 1946, when she married her high school sweetheart, Harvey Kamrath, after he returned from WW II. The couple moved to Chicago, Illinois, and a year later moved to Ely, Minnesota. Iva had three daughters. The couple and their daughters moved to Duluth, Minnesota in 1967. The couple retired to Mesa, Arizona in 1986. Harvey passed away in 1991 and Iva remained in Arizona until 2012 when she moved to Blythe, California. Iva moved to Palm Springs in 2015 where she passed away on April 24, 2019.



While in Blythe, Iva was active at the Senior Center, she joined the Blythe Church of the Nazarene, and supported the volunteer fire department activities. She enjoyed and looked forward to the Fourth of July fireworks each year. She also attended the school and 4h functions of her granddaughters.



During her sixties, Iva learned to swim and went to Disneyland for the first time. She fought breast cancer at 75, and in her eighties traveled around California. Iva loved being active. She had energy to spare.



Iva was preceded in death by her parents, Reinholdt Krueger and Hulda Maki, her brother, Harlow Krueger, her sister, Irene Schiller, and her husband, Harvey Kamrath.



Iva is survived by her sisters, Ruth Schaefer of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Alice Pikal of Litchfield, Minnesota, her daughters, Diane Haggerson of Chandler, Arizona, Jacqueline Schindewolf of Desert Center, California, and Tina Redway of Blythe, California and six grandchildren, Cole Schindewolf of Desert Center, California, Scott Edman of Warroad, Minnesota, Allen Edman of Warroad, Minnesota, Jill Bertram of Brainerd, Minnesota, Christina Redway of Blythe, California, and Anna Redway of Blythe, California as well as nine great grandchildren.



Grandma Iva as she was affectionately known was loved and will be missed.



There will be a private celebration of life and internment at the Coachella Valley Cemetery in Indio, California.



Instead of cards or flowers, please donate to choose Alzheimer's disease Research at:



BrightFocus.org



