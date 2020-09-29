J. Samuel De La Paz, age 34, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, surrounded by family. He is the beloved only son to Samuel and Dolores DeLaPaz and the "little brother" to Leticia, Lupita, Liz and Yadira.
He was born in Blythe, California and came into this world as a welcomed surprise: after four adored girls, Dad finally got his boy. He was so happy, that when they drove home from the hospital, Dad picked up his son and took him inside and left his beautiful wife in the car.
As a young boy, he was always surrounded by family who rooted him on in everything he did. So loud was our support, that while playing little league baseball, his coach approached the family and kindly asked if we could learn the names of the other players and root for them as well.
Sammy always knew that he could depend on Mom and Dad to support and encourage all his many adventures. Sammy's happy place was spending time at the beach, he loved nice and fast cars and loved sightseeing and visiting new places.
Although Sammy left us way too early, we know he is in a better, happier place, surrounded by angels.
Funeral services will be held at Frye Chapel and Mortuary on Wednesday, September 30th with viewing from 6-7pm and Rosary at 7pm. On Thursday, October 1st, there will be a blessing at Frye Chapel at 10am and Graveside service at 11am.
