|
|
Jacque Kaye Vidaurri was born December 23, 1952 in Blythe, Ca to Mildred and Barnell Pittman. She worked for the Chamber of Commerce until she went to the academy for Department of Corrections in 1990. She then worked for CVSP until she retired in 2006. She went to heaven on February 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, brother Rodney and granddaughter Marie Rogers. She is survived by her sister Jennifer Nall, her two daughters Natalie Copeland and Kerry Janecka, five grandchildren Michael, Zachary, Ajay, Devin and Louis, four great grandchildren Sophie, Zoey, Zayden and Sebastian and two nephews Kevin and Matthew Nall.
Graveside service will be March 17th at 11 am.
Please sign guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/paloverdevalleytimes
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Feb. 29, 2020