Jacquelyne Sue Hutson, 78, of Blythe, passed away on September 5, 2019 in Redlands, CA . Jackie was born in Decatur, Alabama, to Jack and Ilene Hightower Coke in 1941. She completed school at Ramona High School in Riverside and then married William Kenneth Hutson, of Blythe, in 1959. She retired from the State of California in 2004 as an Accounting Technician at Chuckawalla Valley State Prison. Jackie was a longtime member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Blythe.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband. She will be interred next to him at the Riverside National Cemetery where her parents are interred as well.
Jackie is survived by her daughters Kimberly Ilene Campos of Albuquerque, NM and Brenda Sue Stroschein of Blythe, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sisters, Barbara Laffoon (Bill), of San Bernardino, and Lisa King (James) of Anniston, AL and one brother, John Steven Coke, Sr., of Costa Mesa.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, in the chapel at the Immanuel Baptist Church, Highland, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, or online at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Sept. 20, 2019