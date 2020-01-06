|
|
Our dad, "Jim" James Arthur Schnarr, passed away on November 27, 2019 after succumbing to a year long battle with pancreatic cancer. Jim was well known to the community as he spent 50+ years living and working in Blythe. Many people mostly likely knew him from the Palo Verde hospital as an X-Ray and ultrasound technician for 45 dedicated years. Besides the time he spent working, he was a man of many hobbies and skills. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, could build or repair almost anything, and loved exploring every nook and cranny of our desert.
People familiar with Jim, know him as an ornery rascal who was always quick to offer a lending hand and was quite a charming story teller who could talk your ear off! There are simply not enough words to describe the man and life of Jim Schnarr. He was one in a million. Time moving forward might be without him physically, but the warmth and fondness of his memory will be forever felt.
Jim is survived by his three loving children Kenna Brooke Schnarr, Mary Renae John, Dennis James Schnarr, Brother, Dennis Earl Schnarr, Granddaughter Breanna James, Great Grandsons Parker and Reid James, Niece April Dalton and Nephew Jimmy Schnarr.
Funeral services will be held in January 25th, 2020. More details to come.
