James Edwin "Jim" Watson passed away on December 22, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Jim was born December 29, 1947 in Tucson, Arizona to Jess and Marguerite Watson. Jim grew up in Blythe, California where he met the love of his life, Fredna Shropshire, in high school and was married September 5, 1970.
Jim served in the Air Force Reserves from 1970 to 1976.
Jim attended Palo Verde College in Blythe before transferring to California State Polytechnic College, Pomona, California. He graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a minor in chemistry; and a post graduate teaching credential. He taught vocational agricultural classes at Palo Verde High School, was FFA advisor, and a basketball coach. Always active in the community, Jim was a member of Blythe Jaycees and the Kiwanis Club. Their two children, Marissa and Vincent, were born in Blythe.
Jim and Fredna moved to Phoenix to work for a company selling and repairing cotton gin equipment. After a few years Jim opened his own company, which he operated for 36 years, selling and repairing cotton gins throughout the United States and internationally.
Jim and Fredna raised their family in Tempe, AZ. Jim was Boy Scout leader, Girl Scout dad, Sunday school teacher, member of Dayspring UM Church for 35 years. He became a Master Mason of Free and Accepted Masons, Past Worshipful Master of Scottsdale Lodge #43; Scottish Rite 32nd degree, Knight Commander Court of Honor; Eastern Star; and a Shriner. As a Shriner Jim was part of the Shrine Clown unit serving as "Haywire".
He enjoyed traveling, making new friends, hiking, backpacking, fishing, reading, and teaching. His greatest passion was his family. Being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather brought him the joy and fulfillment he sought in life.
He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, his beloved father-and-mother-in-law, a sister, four brothers, nieces, nephews, and his precious grandson Collin Watson.
Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Fredna; daughter Marissa Watson (Michael Schmidt); son Vincent (Morgan) Watson; granddaughters Jocelyn Watson, Lauren Watson, Loralai Colin, Lucy Watson, Kinley Tripp, and Ellie Zimmerman.
Services will be held January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Dayspring United Methodist Church, 1365 E. Elliot Road, Tempe, AZ 85284.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ; Arizona Kidney Foundation; or the Phoenix Foundation c/o Grand Lodge of Arizona, PO Box 35692, Phoenix, AZ 85069 for Masonic scholarships.
Published in Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times on Jan. 1, 2020